Two Dozen Officers From Camden County Get Training On Human Trafficking

Nearly two dozen deputies, detectives and corrections officers from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office converged on Old Kinderhook last week to get up-to-date on Human Trafficking Interdiction.

The training was hosted by Dan Nash from the Human Trafficking Training Center.

Nash is a retired highway patrol trooper who instructed attendees on how to recognize victims of human trafficking.

The training was well attended with several lake area medical professionals and representatives of local prosecuting attorneys offices on hand.