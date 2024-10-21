Sunrise Beach Man Charged with Felony DWI and Resisting After Alleged Wild Sequence of Events

A 41-year-old Sunrise Beach man faces felony charges for alleged drunk driving and resisting arrest following a sequence of events which started late Saturday night along highway-5 near Wading Bird Road in the Camdenton area.

The probable cause statement filed in Camden County alleges Leonard Grado was driving the wrong way in the opposite lane before failing to stop for the deputy, continued to drive erratically and then turned off into a taped off parking lot driving through fresh asphalt before stopping.

Grado was removed from the vehicle by law enforcement but not before, first, putting it into reverse with the door striking the deputy. A half empty case of beer and a bottle of Crown was also discovered in the car.

Grado was taken to Lake Regional for a blood draw where he also allegedly threatened to kill the deputies and two hospital security employees and was eventually taken to the Camden County Jail on a $150,000 bond