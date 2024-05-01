Sunrise Beach Man Who Attempted To Flee A Felony Arrest Now Facing More Charges

A 31-year-old from Sunrise Beach is taken into custody after trying to get away from deputies who were trying to serve him a felony arrest warrant.

The probable cause statement filed in Camden County indicates that it started around 6:30 Saturday morning when Stetson Jackson was in the front yard of the residence before taking off on foot toward the wood line when deputies pulled into the driveway.

Jackson was able to momentarily get away before deputies closed in, taser ready, giving verbal commands to which Stetson complied with. The warrant, according to courthouse records, was for alleged bond violations on at least one unrelated case.

Jackson now also faces a felony resisting charge and is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.