Wallethub Says Missouri Ranks 37th For Working Moms

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, how does the Show-Me State rank across the country for the best and worst states for working moms…?

According to the personal finance website WalletHub.com, not too well.

Among the 17 key metrics used by WalletHub to come up with their rankings, Missouri scored 31st in the area of child care, 28th for professional opportunities and 41st in the area of work-life balance for an overall rank of 37th.

Alabama was ranked 51st across the country as the worst state for working moms while Massachusetts was ranked at the top as the best state for working moms.

Full Report:

With Mother’s Day around the corner and 74% of women with children participating in the labor force last year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2024’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms, as well as expert commentary.

In order to help ease the burden on mothers in the workforce, WalletHub compared the attractiveness of each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia for a working mother based on 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from the median salary for women to the female unemployment rate to day-care quality.

Best States for Working Mom s Worst States for Working Mom s 1. Massachusetts 42. Alaska 2. Rhode Island 43. Georgia 3. District of Columbia 44. Oklahoma 4. Connecticut 45. West Virginia 5. Minnesota 46. South Carolina 6. New Jersey 47. Idaho 7. Washington 48. Nevada 8. Vermont 49. Mississippi 9. Wisconsin 50. Louisiana 10. Maine 51. Alabama

Best vs. Worst

South Dakota has the lowest child-care costs as a share of the median women’s salary , which is 2.5 times lower than in New York, the highest.

, which is 2.5 times lower than in New York, the highest. North Dakota has the highest number of childcare workers per 1,000 children younger than 14 , which is 9.3 times higher than in Washington, the lowest.

, which is 9.3 times higher than in Washington, the lowest. District of Columbia has the highest ratio of female executives to male executives , which is 2.4 times higher than in Utah, the lowest.

, which is 2.4 times higher than in Utah, the lowest. New Hampshire has the lowest share of single- mom families with children younger than 18 in poverty, which is 1.9 times lower than in Mississippi, the highest.

To view the full report and your state or the District’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-working-moms/3565