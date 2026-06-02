Superloads Now Restricted from Using Route-7/Route-5 Split

After two oversized loads tipped over and disrupted highway-7 traffic over the past couple weeks in Camden County, the Department of Transportation has taken action to try preventing any further repeats.

Aaron Hubbard, Motor Carrier Services Director, says the routing system is now restricting all oversized loads from using the Highway-5-Highway-7 split to U.S. 65.

Oversized loads included in the new restriction are defined as superloads 16-feet tall, 16-feet wide, 150-feet long and/or 160,000 pounds.

Some oversized loads much smaller than the superloads generally travelling at or near the posted speed limits can still be expected to use the split.