The 2023 Deer Hunting Season Broke A 2006 Record With Over 326,000 Deer

Records have been broken in the 2023-2024 Deer Hunting season for the Show Me State.

According to the MDC, preliminary numbers show over 326,000 (326,034) deer were harvested in the period, which passes the previous record set in 2006 of over 325,000.

Most of the deer were antlered buck & doe, and nearly 30,000 were button bucks.

As always, Franklin County led the pack with 7,395 deer.

Across the Lake Region the top county was Benton, with 4,687 deer, followed by Morgan County with 4,285 deer, Laclede County with 4,001 deer, Camden County with 3,863 deer, Miller County with 3,038 deer & Pulaski County had 3,028 deer harvested for the season.

Here’s the full results:

2023 Statewide Deer Harvest Summary

Total Deer: 326034

Total Does: 149263

Total Button Bucks: 29062

Total Antlered Bucks: 147709

Top County: Franklin County (7395 deer)

More at: https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-reports/deer-harvest-map