The Future Of The Lee C. Fine Airport & More Expected Discussions For Osage Beach BOA Meeting

The future of Lee C. Fine Airport will come into more of a focus this week when the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen gets together for its regular meeting.

Following a public hearing on the topic, the board is expected to vote on an ordinance which, if approved, would allow the city to apply with the Department of Natural Resources for a five-year extension of its current lease to operate and oversee daily operations of the airport.

The lease would be extended to the year 2050 giving the city a 20 year cushion to apply for and receive FAA and MoDOT funding.

There had been a recent possibility of the city taking official ownership of the airport until news of some sewer issues at the airport became a concern with the city basically turning down that transfer of ownership.

A first reading on the possible extension of the current lease agreement appears on the agenda for this week’s meeting which begins at 5:30 on Thursday in city hall.

Reporter Mike Anthony