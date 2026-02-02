4-Alarm Fire Destroys Winery in Gasconade County

An early-morning fire on Sunday that destroyed the Wenwood Winery on Highway-K in Gasconade County tapped on the resources of at least 17 districts and departments.

The Owensville Fire District says the call was upgraded to four alarms because of the extreme cold and travel time to the nearest reliable fire hydrant.

It took about 2-and-a-half hours to bring the blaze under control and fire personnel were on the scene for more than 5-and-a-half hours.

There were no occupants in the building at the time and no injuries reported.

The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.