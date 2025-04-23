fbpx

Thu. Apr 24th, 2025

 

Three Arrested on Multiple Felony Charges After Drug Bust in Morgan County

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025

Two people are taken in on possession and endangering charges and a third person on possession and forgery charges after an investigation and drug bust in Morgan County.

Probable cause statements allege it was reported that a juvenile had been hit several times by his mother for not vacuuming the house correctly. A subsequent investigation led deputies and the Mid-MO Drug Task force to a residence in the Rocky Mount area where suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia were discovered.

27-year-old Sidnay Renee McAllister-Wood and 41-year-old Dennie Edison Blankenship were arrested and are charged with three counts each of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs and one count of possession. McAllister-Wood is also charged with child abuse or neglect-no sexual contact.

Also arrested was 49-year-old Jeffery Walter Erting who is charged with one count each of possession and forgery along with not registering a motor vehicle.

All three are being held in the Morgan County Jail.

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony