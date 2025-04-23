Three Arrested on Multiple Felony Charges After Drug Bust in Morgan County

Two people are taken in on possession and endangering charges and a third person on possession and forgery charges after an investigation and drug bust in Morgan County.

Probable cause statements allege it was reported that a juvenile had been hit several times by his mother for not vacuuming the house correctly. A subsequent investigation led deputies and the Mid-MO Drug Task force to a residence in the Rocky Mount area where suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia were discovered.

27-year-old Sidnay Renee McAllister-Wood and 41-year-old Dennie Edison Blankenship were arrested and are charged with three counts each of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs and one count of possession. McAllister-Wood is also charged with child abuse or neglect-no sexual contact.

Also arrested was 49-year-old Jeffery Walter Erting who is charged with one count each of possession and forgery along with not registering a motor vehicle.

All three are being held in the Morgan County Jail.