Large Commercial Barn Near Eldon Destroyed by Fire

A large barn along highway-87 north of Eldon is a total loss after going up in flames late Wednesday afternoon.

Moreau Assistant Fire Chief Mike McNeill says the call was received around 5:15 and, upon arrival, the barn was fully involved sending personnel into a defensive mode to prevent the blaze from spreading.

There were no animals in the barn and no injuries reported.

Assisting at the scene were personnel from the Eldon, Rocky Mount and Lake Ozark Districts.

The cause is under investigation but likely accidental.