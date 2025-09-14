Three Injured, Two Seriously, in Motorcycle Collision on Route-MM in Camden County

Three people are hurt, two seriously, in a collision involving two motorcycles on Route-MM near Shawnee Four Drive in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 4:00 Saturday afternoon when a bike driven by a 45-year-old man from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, crossed over the center along a curve striking an oncoming bike driven by a 47-year-old man from Washington, Missouri.

Seriously hurt was the South Dakota man who was not wearing a helmet. He was flown to University Hospital.

A passenger on the other bike, a 44-year-old woman from Washington-MO, was also seriously hurt while the driver of that bike suffered moderate injuries. They were both taken to Lake Regional.