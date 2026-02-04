Tickets For The Big Game Drop Slightly Says Tick PK

If you want to snag a last-minute ticket and head to this weekend’s Superbowl, there’s some good news.

Get in price for the Super Bowl is now $4,399 down 28% from just over $6000 last Thursday.

That’s according to the ticket marketplace Tick Pk.

They say nearly double the amount of purchases are coming from Massachusetts, home of the Patriots, Compared to Washington State’s, where the Seattle Seahawks call home.

The average ticket price last year at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans was just over $8000, which was the cheapest ticket to the big game in the last five years.