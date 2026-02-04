New Renderings Released For Osage Nation’s Visitor Center In Lake Ozark

The Osage Nation has unveiled new renderings for their Visitor’s Center, which is expected to be located near the Bagnell Dam in Lake Ozark.

In a release sent out this week, Secretary of Cultural, Language, and Education Vann Bighorse said that “Missouri is where our story began, and we are excited to return and continue building a strong relationship with the Lake of the Ozarks community.”

The Visitor’s Center will be located at 1075 Bagnell Dam Blvd and is expected to serve as a welcoming gateway for visitors to explore the Nation’s history, language and traditions, while also showcasing the Nation’s modern-day government, enterprises and vibrant community.

The new facility will feature exhibits, educational displays, a coffee shop and retail space.

The nation is still in the process of attempting to build a Casino in the city as well, a project that is under Federal Review and would be located at the corner of Business 54 and the Osage Beach Parkway.

Missouri is the Osage Nation’s ancestral homeland, where the Osage people once flourished and established deep, lasting ties. The new Visitor’s Center will honor that legacy while celebrating the Nation as it exists today.

The Osage Nation Visitor’s Center will support cultural preservation while contributing to local tourism and economic growth. As a new regional attraction, it will help reinforce the Lake of the Ozarks’ standing as one of Missouri’s premier tourism destinations, welcoming visitors from across the United States and around the world.

With its deep historical roots throughout the region, the Osage Nation has a lasting legacy reflected across the community. The new Visitor’s Center builds on that legacy with a space dedicated to education, cultural understanding and meaningful connection between the Osage Nation, the broader Lake of the Ozarks community and visitors from around the world.