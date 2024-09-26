Timeline Shifts To 2025 For Production Of “At Niangua’s End” Following Hollywood Strikes

Good things come to those wait.

“At Niangua’s End”…a movie created, written and being starred in by lake area residents Bo Shore and Chase Elliott is back on the calendar for production.

“Through the process, I ought see they waited until almost the last minute to do their contracts, so I couldn’t start spending money in early July or even late June when I needed to start casting with them not working the deal out. And the Teamsters got to the point in the negotiations where they were saying screw it, we’re striking.”

Jefferson City native turned Hollywood producer Gina Goff tells KRMS News that the contract disputes were just a speed bump in getting production started…“These are things that are beyond our control and it’s kind of just the nature of the film industry anyway.”

There are two other delays holding back production…Niangua’s End Director Chase Elliott getting married this weekend and then winter.

Goff says the new target date to start production is April 28th