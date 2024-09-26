Airport Expansion Talks Continue At CMLRA As New Hangar Project Gets Underway Next Week

With the increase in people choosing to fly in to visit the lake area, talks continue about airport expansions starting with adding the numbers of hangars available.

Camdenton City Administrator Jeff Hooker says buildings are expected to be delivered next week which will mean 20 more hangars at Camdenton Memorial-Lake Regional Airport.

“Jet hangers, or you know, it can be a small plane too, and guys can double up with two smaller planes if they want. But it’s an expansion. We’re going to be pushing 60 hangers when we’re done with this project.”

Hooker also says the increase in air traffic isn’t just coming from in Missouri.

“There’s a big population of snowbirds here that live here in the summer, go to Florida in the winter time. But we’re seeing California, we’re seeing Texas, we’re seeing Colorado, we’re seeing some East Coast people flying in.”

Currently, there are 32 people on the waiting list for a hangar in Camdenton.