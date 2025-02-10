fbpx

Traffic Accident Deaths Decrease By 4% in 2024 For Missouri

Preliminary data from the year that just ended shows that 954 people died in traffic accidents on Missouri roadways…that’s a 4% decrease from 2023 and a 10% decrease from 2022.

Despite the progress, a couple numbers jump out from 2024…the number of pedestrians being struck and killed, 148, is a 16% increase from 2023 and the highest number ever reported in one year while the number of motorcycle fatalities was down 23% with 133 motorcyclists killed in 2024..

The department of transportation and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety point out four simple actions that could put a big dent in the fatality rates…they are: buckle up, phone down, slow down and drive sober.

Reporter Mike Anthony