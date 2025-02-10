You may want to check your electric range….as there is a knob recall.

fbpx

Appliance maker LG is recalling nearly 500,000 ranges with front knobs.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says accidental contact can activate the knobs, posing a fire hazard.

So far there have been reports of 28 fires with 8 minor injuries and 3 pets were killed.

Owners are being told to contact LG.

The recall specifically names both the LG Slide-In Ranges and the Freestanding Ranges with front-mounting knobs…exact model and serial numbers can be found on http://cpsc.gov/recalls

