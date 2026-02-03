Tuesday Is National Missing Persons Day & The Lake Still Has Several Cases Open

It’s National Missing Persons Day…a day to raise awareness for the nearly 88,000 active missing persons cases across the country.

Here in the lake area, according to the highway patrol’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse, there are currently 20 cases…eight in Benton County, seven in Miller County and five in Morgan County.

The oldest cases on record in the lake area include Tammy Rothganger and Gary Brumley, both of Eldon, who have been considered missing since 1984 and Beverly Wilson, of Tuscumbia, who has been considered missing since 1975.

Statewide, the highway patrol currently identifies 1,020 missing Missourians…621 adults and 399 juveniles.

Anyone with possible information about a missing person in Missouri should contact local law enforcement or the state highway patrol.