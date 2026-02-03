Gravois Mills Man Arrested After Verbal Altercation About Ex-Girlfriend Escalates, Shots Allegedly Fired Inside Residence

Tue. Feb 3rd, 2026
A Gravois Mills man faces several charges after a reported verbal altercation about an ex-girlfriend escalated with several shots allegedly being fired inside a residence.
That’s according to the probable cause statement filed in Morgan County which indicates the sequence of events happened during the early-morning hours of this past Saturday.
The suspect, 26-year-old Jacob Roberts, was confronted at his residence by law enforcement who conducted a tactical callout. Roberts initially refused to come out before eventually doing so and was taken into custody without further incident.
Roberts is formally charged with first-degree assault, burglary and property damage as well as unlawful use of a weapon discharging into a home and armed criminal action.
He’s being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail.