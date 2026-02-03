Gravois Mills Man Arrested After Verbal Altercation About Ex-Girlfriend Escalates, Shots Allegedly Fired Inside Residence

A Gravois Mills man faces several charges after a reported verbal altercation about an ex-girlfriend escalated with several shots allegedly being fired inside a residence.

That’s according to the probable cause statement filed in Morgan County which indicates the sequence of events happened during the early-morning hours of this past Saturday.

The suspect, 26-year-old Jacob Roberts, was confronted at his residence by law enforcement who conducted a tactical callout. Roberts initially refused to come out before eventually doing so and was taken into custody without further incident.

Roberts is formally charged with first-degree assault, burglary and property damage as well as unlawful use of a weapon discharging into a home and armed criminal action.

He’s being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail.