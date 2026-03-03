Two Accidents & Six Arrests Reported By HWP This Weekend

Two traffic accidents and six arrests…the final weekend tally being reported by the highway patrol in the lake area.

The first accident happened just after midnight Saturday morning on Route-A in Camden County sending a Phillipsburg women to the hospital with serious injuries.

The second accident happened late Saturday morning on Wavy Leaf Road in the Linn Creek area of Camden County when a pickup ran off the road and overturned sending the driver, a Linn Creek man, to the hospital with moderate injuries.

As for the arrests, there were five in Camden County…three for DWI, one for possession of marijuana and one for failure to appear in court on traffic offenses.

The sixth arrest in the lake area by the highway saw one person cuffed up for DWI in Morgan County.

There were no water-related incidents reported over the weekend.