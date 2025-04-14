Two Arrested After Warrant Executed in Osage Beach

Two lake area residents find themselves in the Camden County Jail facing pending drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Mohawk Lane in Osage Beach.

Courthouse records indicate that the sheriff’s office was assisting the Camden County Child Support Division when a consent search was denied. After a warrant was obtained, a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue, other paraphernalia and 11 capsules were discovered including at least one which tested for the presence of fentanyl.

The two suspects are identified as 26-year-old Brian Mann who is formally charged with one count of possession and 24-year-old Ann Marie Luna who’s formally charged with two counts of possession.