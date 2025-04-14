fbpx

Tue. Apr 15th, 2025

 

Southwest Camden County Fire District Responds to a Weekend Car and Brush Fire

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Monday, April 14th, 2025

Personnel from the Southwest Camden County Fire District with some mutual aid from Mid-County, take care of a car and brush fire Saturday afternoon.

The call was received to the area of Greens Ford and River Canyon and, upon arrival, the car was fully involved with about 7-10 acres also on fire. Personnel also had to deal with downed power lines which fell when a tree on fire fell across the lines.

The call lasted about two hours with Southwest Electric also responding to deal with the downed power lines.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Monday, April 14th, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony