Southwest Camden County Fire District Responds to a Weekend Car and Brush Fire

Personnel from the Southwest Camden County Fire District with some mutual aid from Mid-County, take care of a car and brush fire Saturday afternoon.

The call was received to the area of Greens Ford and River Canyon and, upon arrival, the car was fully involved with about 7-10 acres also on fire. Personnel also had to deal with downed power lines which fell when a tree on fire fell across the lines.

The call lasted about two hours with Southwest Electric also responding to deal with the downed power lines.