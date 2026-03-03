Two Arrested Following Narcotics Search Warrant Served in Richland

Felony charges are filed in Camden County against two people after a narcotics search warrant was executed Sunday night at a residence in Richland.

Probable causes statements indicate that deputies from Camden and Pulaski counties joined with the Mid-MO Drug Task Force to allegedly find methamphetamine, cocaine, pills, paraphernalia and at least one firearm in the residence.

Arrested were 60-year-old Sheila Kean and 50-year-old Stacy Descheda.

Kean is charged with trafficking drugs, four counts of possession and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm…she was being held without bond.

Descheda is charged with two counts of possession…she was being held on a $100,000 bond.

Both were set to be arraigned on Tuesday (March 3).