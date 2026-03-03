Broken Window and Foot Pursuit in Osage Beach Lands Camdenton Man in Jail

What started with a report of a broken window at a Linn Creek business escalates into a foot pursuit in Osage Beach, a deputy being injured and a 34-year-old Camdenton man landing in jail.

The first probable cause statement alleges Marc Lawrence punched a window breaking it before leaving the unnamed business in Linn Creek.

A second probable cause statement alleges that deputies responded to a report that Lawrence was at an apartment complex in Osage Beach. Lawrence ran from the scene leading deputies on the foot pursuit running down a ditch, jumping over a guardrail, crossing the westbound lanes of 54 and then jumping over the median guide wires.

One of the deputies in pursuit failed to clear the guide wires and suffered serious injuries to his leg. A second deputy continued pursuing Lawrence who stopped and gave himself up in the parking lot of a nearby business.

Lawrence has since been charged with felonies for assault involving a special victim, resisting arrest and property damage. He was being held without bond pending his arraignment.