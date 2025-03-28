Grounding of a Fishing Boat Leads to Pending Charges (REVISED)

(REVISED to include corrected location from what was reported in highway patrol report)

The first grounding of the year at Lake of the Ozarks also results in pending charges against the operator of the fishing boat.

The highway patrol says it happened around 10:00 Thursday morning at the 43 mile marker of the main channel in Camden County when 49-year-old Clayton Wainwright, of LaBelle was operating the boat in a careless and imprudent manner before it impacted the shoreline and sank.

Wainwright, who was taken to Lake Regional with serious injuries, faces pending charges including DWI-drugs, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and C&I operation of the boat.

Wainwright was released with an apparent future court date.