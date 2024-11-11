Two Injured, One Seriously, in UTV Accident in Miller County

Two people are injured, one seriously, in a UTV accident early Monday afternoon at a private residence in the 200-block of Crow Road in Miller County.

The highway patrol says a 36-year-old man from Tuscumbia drove the UTV into a field where it struck a rut and overturned.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to a Jefferson City hospital while his passenger, a 42-year-old woman also from Tuscumbia, was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital.

Neither one had been wearing a safety device at the time.