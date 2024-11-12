Big Surf Waterpark to Cease Operating (Spoiler Alert: New Owners)

Rumors over the past several months have now been confirmed that longtime summer favorite, Big Surf Waterpark, will be no more at Lake of the Ozarks.

The waterpark will still be there but, according to a social media post by Big Surf, new owners with over 100 years in family entertainment will now own and operate the park which will feature a new name and new attractions.

A Premier Party is scheduled to take place later this month with plans for the new version of the waterpark to be unveiled at that time.

Big Surf had been under the same name for the past 36 years.