Two Injured When Camden County Snowplow Overturns in Linn Creek

Two people are injured when a Camden County snowplow overturned while clearing a section of roadway in Linn Creek.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 1:00 Monday afternoon in the area of 743 Oak Knoll Road south of Scenic Channel View Road.

The right tires of the plow left the roadway into a ditch causing the plow to overturn.

The driver, a 56-year-old man from Linn Creek, and an occupant, a 41-year-old man from Richland, were not wearing seat belts and suffered minor injuries.

They were both taken by private conveyance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The county truck sustained extensive damage.

 

Reporter Mike Anthony