Two Injured When Camden County Snowplow Overturns in Linn Creek

Two people are injured when a Camden County snowplow overturned while clearing a section of roadway in Linn Creek.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 1:00 Monday afternoon in the area of 743 Oak Knoll Road south of Scenic Channel View Road.

The right tires of the plow left the roadway into a ditch causing the plow to overturn.

The driver, a 56-year-old man from Linn Creek, and an occupant, a 41-year-old man from Richland, were not wearing seat belts and suffered minor injuries.

They were both taken by private conveyance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The county truck sustained extensive damage.