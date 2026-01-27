Statewide Traffic Fatalities Down for Third Consecutive Year

For the third consecutive year, traffic fatalities were down across Missouri in 2025.

That’s according to Governor Mike Kehoe who was joined Tuesday morning by representatives from the Department of Transportation, the highway patrol and others to make the announcement which happened at four different locations around the state.

The final preliminary number for 2025, which could still change, showed there 911 fatalities, down from 955 in 2024, or a five-percent decrease and a 14-percent decrease compared to three years ago.

At least 21 of the fatalities were reported in the lake area (Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton counties).

Public awareness focusing on the Buckle Up Phone Down campaign and, in general, just the need to slow it down and practice other safe habits is being credited with the lower number of fatalities which is still being called way too many.