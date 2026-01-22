Two Significant Returns Announced For Missouri Sports Teams

We’ve got 2 significant returns to tell you about.

First, for the Chiefs, it’s official.

Eric B Enemy is coming back to Kansas City to become the team’s offensive coordinator.

Now, we all know the unprecedented amount of success that the Chiefs enjoyed under B Enemy.

Be it through the air, be it on the ground, he is back, and he will be the OC for the Chiefs in 2026.

And certainly looks like it could mean that Travis Kelsey comes back to the team.

And then there’s the Baseball Cardinals, who made a maybe somewhat surprising announcement yesterday that future Hall of Famer Yannier Molina will be back with the club as a special assistant to the president of baseball operations, that being Heimbloom.

It’s a job that he’s held assisting John Mosaic a couple of years ago, but Molina was usually conspicuous by his absence.

It remains to be seen if Molina might be a special instructor with the catchers come spring training.

And who knows, maybe we see Molina a little bit more in the dugout in uniform once the regular season gets underway.