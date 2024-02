Two Stoutland residents are dead after the car they were in ran off Interstate-44 before striking a road sign and an embankment and then overturned.

The highway patrol says it happened near the 103-mile marker around 6:30 Thursday morning.

The driver, 43-year-old Estella Ellzey and her passenger, 25-year-old William Webster, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither one was wearing a seat belt at the time.