Lake Ozark Begins Search For Next Police Chief

The City of Lake Ozark has begun a search to find a replacement for retiring Police Chief Jeff Christiansen.

Administrator Harrison Fry says Christiansen, earlier this year, announced his intentions to step out of full-time law enforcement and focus more on family.

“We’ve got in motion an acting or interim police chief until we’re able to get a full time appointment made. And we’re really trying to take the time with the hiring process to be sure that the candidates know what our expectations are for the job. And so that we’re able to look at that pool of candidates, whether it’s three people or 30 people, and try to find the best fit for Lake Ozark.”

Fry also says, in the meantime, Lieutenant James Boren is serving in the interim and is expected to receive an official endorsement as interim chief during next Tuesday night’s board of aldermen meeting.