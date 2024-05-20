Two Tuscumbia Residents Wave Down Deputies Face Felony Drug Charges

Two Tuscumbia residents face felony charges after being arrested when they waved down a deputy while driving along Miller County Route-A.

The probable cause statement alleges 30-year-old Courtney Glore and 25-year-old Antonio King were in the jeep with two kids under the age of 8 and denied a consent search of the vehicle.

A K-9 from the Eldon Police Department was summoned and conducted a positive alert on the driver’s side of the jeep.

A probable cause search then uncovered glass and plastic tubes, a glass bowl, two baggies of suspected methamphetamine, used syringes and other paraphernalia.

Glore and King were taken into custody and are both been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count each of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond for both was set at $50,000.

The probable cause did not indicate why they waved down the deputy in the first place.