Work On HWY 7 From HWY 5 To US 65 Kicking Off Today

If you normally use Route-7 between Route-5 in Camden County and U.S. Route-65 Benton County, starting Monday, you’ll probably want to give yourself some extra time getting to your destination.

A contractor for MoDOT, Capital Paving, is supposed to start resurfacing work with one lane of Route-7 to be closed in two-mile segments between 6-am and 6pm.

Flaggers and a pilot car will also be used throughout the project which will start at U-S-65 and work towards Greenview.

Also included in the, roughly, $5.3-million contract, is resurfacing on Camden County routes NN, DD and Z.

The work is weather permitting and the overall project expected to be finished by the first of November.

Reporter Mike Anthony