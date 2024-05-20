Work On HWY 7 From HWY 5 To US 65 Kicking Off Today

If you normally use Route-7 between Route-5 in Camden County and U.S. Route-65 Benton County, starting Monday, you’ll probably want to give yourself some extra time getting to your destination.

A contractor for MoDOT, Capital Paving, is supposed to start resurfacing work with one lane of Route-7 to be closed in two-mile segments between 6-am and 6pm.

Flaggers and a pilot car will also be used throughout the project which will start at U-S-65 and work towards Greenview.

Also included in the, roughly, $5.3-million contract, is resurfacing on Camden County routes NN, DD and Z.

The work is weather permitting and the overall project expected to be finished by the first of November.