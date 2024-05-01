Update On High Speed Pursuit Still Leaves More Questions Than Answers

Lake Ozark police continue to investigate a vehicle pursuit.

A nearby cab driver tells KRMS News the sequence of events started around 1:30 Sunday morning near the intersection of Route-HH and Bagnell Dam Boulevard where an unrelated traffic stop was happening.

“They went down towards Duckhead….the cops started to pick up speed and caught up to him at Duckhead. So he turned around, went the opposite way….then the next thing you know, he turned around and went back the other way…he made it a little bit further than Duckhead and went down towards Bagnell Dam, and by then there were several cops on him” says the Taxi Driver.

Police Chief James Boren says, as of right now, there’s not much to report.

“We are still looking into all the details of it, and when we have something to release…we will.”

KRMS News reporter Mike Anthony asked, was the guy actually stopped? To Which Chief Boren says “I don’t have that information yet, but we should have the report available probably in a few days.”

At some point, the highway patrol and Camden County Sheriff’s Office reportedly joined in the effort.

Last report received by KRMS is that the suspect vehicle was last seen crossing the dam and heading into Miller County.