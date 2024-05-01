Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Reports Inmate Death

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports the death of an inmate.

A social media post by the sheriff’s office says, around 7:30 Monday morning, 34-year-old Megan Maddy of Stover suffered a seizure and became unresponsive.

Jail staff and first responders performed C-P-R and utilized an A-E-D on Maddy before she was transferred by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach where she was pronounced dead about two hours later.

Results of an autopsy performed in Springfield, listing the preliminary cause of death as a heart attack.

Maddy was being held on alleged child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child charges.