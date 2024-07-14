US 54 Roadwork To Cause Delays For Lake Visitors Going Through Jefferson City

Traffic going through Jefferson City is taking on a look starting Monday with new construction work for motorists to be on the lookout for over the next two or three months.

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the work will include rehabbing the McCarty Street and U.S. Route-50 bridges.

“The contractor as part of that project is going to close one lane in each direction on Highway 54. They will shift Westbound 54 coming to Lake of the Ozark, just south of the Missouri River Bridge. Westbound traffic continuing west is going to be limited to one lane, and shift into the eastbound travelway.”

The overall project stretching to Missouri Boulevard is being done in two phases and expected to take, possibly, up to 90 days to complete.

In the meantime, those visiting Lake of the Ozarks from out of the area, are being encouraged to avoid Jeff City by using routes 50 and 7 from the north and west, and 50 and 44 from the south and east.

More information about the project is available on MoDOT’s website.