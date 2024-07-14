Statewide Job Postings On The Decline While Applications Are On The Rise

The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center is reporting that there were 58,180 new job postings statewide for the month of June, down nearly 4,000 postings from May.

Data provided by Lightcast, a labor market analytics group, shows the St. Louis region led the way with 1,490 postings in the way of manufacturing followed by the Kansas City region with 740 postings while the Central region reflected 290 new postings.

The Missouri Economic and Research Information Center also reported that new business applications statewide have now increased for four consecutive months.

The latest numbers collected by the U.S. Census Bureau and reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis reflected a jump in new business applications from 7,125 in April to 7,386 in May…or about a 3.7 percent increase.