US Open Sees Drama Heating Up – Cardinals And Royals Results All In Monday’s Sports Report At KRMSRADIO.COM

A ton of drama at the U.S. Open yesterday from Pinehurst in North Carolina.

Bryson DeChambeau hangs on to beat Rory McIlroy by a stroke to capture his second U.S. Open crown.

McIlroy, who actually led at one point on the back nine by two strokes over DeChambeau, had a really tough time down the stretch, missing multiple short putts, including one on the 72nd hole inside four feet that at the very least would have forced a playoff and who knows may have changed DeChambeau’s planning.

And maybe Rory walks away with his first major in 10 years, but instead it’s DeChambeau.

His first U.S. Open happened back at Winged Foot in 2020.

That was a COVID U.S. Open with no fans in attendance.

Very different this time as DeChambeau, a true man of the people, during this tournament.

Very exciting on Father’s Day afternoon.

The Cardinals, they take two of three in Chicago.

They beat the Cubs two to one Sunday afternoon. They’re now a 500 team.

If the playoffs started today, they’d have one of the wildcard spots.

Myles Michael has been pitching very well.

He earns the victory.

Royals blanked by the Dodgers three to nothing.

Tyler Glass now earns the victory.