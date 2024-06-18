Cyclists Starting To Make Their Way Through The Lake Area With The Annual RAAM

By now you might be seeing some bicycles with escorts making their ways through the lake area…it’s the annual Race Across America.

Cyclists have been riding since Tuesday, and now they’ll be making their time check ins at the Signal Gas Station in Camdenton.

Camdenton Chamber Director KC Cloke says “It’s a great opportunity for us to highlight our Midwest hospitality….as these racers are making their way from Oceanside California, all the way to Atlantic City New Jersey” and that it’s “been their honor to host the time station each year for the event.”

Race Across America participants will end up traveling over 3,000 miles, climb to heights of 10,000 feet and cross 13 states to the finish line across a total of 9 days.