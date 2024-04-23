USS Missouri Reopens For Tourists Following Decade Long Teak Replacement

Exciting news for historians and military aficionados across the show me state.

Officials say the USS Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii is finally finished with ongoing renovations and is back open for tourism.

For the past 14 years, the Missouri’s main deck was undergoing a teak restoration to help preserve the ship.

It was placed into a drydock back in 2010 to start the process, which covered 48,000 square feet, took an estimated 68,514 man hours to complete and cost around $6,193,535 dollars.

