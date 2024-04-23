Mizzou Looking At Laird Veatch As Next Athletic Director

Breaking news, late yesterday afternoon, it looks as if Mizzou is zeroing in on their next athletics director, Laird Veatch, who has experience inside the Mizzou athletics department.

Appears to be the guy, as he will agree on a five -year contract to take over for Desiree Reed -Francois.

She left for the AD job at Arizona back in February, but in Veatch, Mizzou would get an individual that really specializes in fundraising, and that is something that the board of curators last week emphasized they were looking for in their next AD.

In fact, Veatch very recently secured a major partnership at Memphis, where he’s been the AD since 2019 with FedEx.

It’s an NIL deal that will benefit a lot of the Memphis athletes on both the men’s and women’s side.

Expect an official introduction of Veatch later on this week.

Mizzou is also scoring in the football department, as per usual.

A couple of commitments last night for head coach Eli Drinkwitz, including a four -star linebacker out of the state of Ohio and Dante McClellan