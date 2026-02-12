Vernetti Announces Safe Haven Baby Box to be Installed in Camden County

CORRECTED

The following is a press release issued by lake area State Representative Jeff Vernetti about the Safe Haven Baby Box with employer for Jane Martin being corrected…

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State Representative Jeff Vernetti has announced that the twelfth Safe Haven Baby Box in Missouri will be installed at the Mid-County Fire Protection District in Camdenton. The box is scheduled to be installed and unveiled in Spring 2026.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes provide a secure, anonymous, and temperature-controlled environment for parents in crisis to safely surrender newborns up to 45 days old, in accordance with Missouri’s Safe Haven law. When a baby is placed in the box, an alert is immediately sent to first responders, ensuring prompt medical care.

Rep. Vernetti personally raised $16,000 in private donations from local businesses to fully fund the acquisition and installation of the box. The generous donors include:

Preserve at Sycamore Creek Apartments

Thomas Construction

Scott’s Concrete

In addition, Thomas Construction has committed to partnering with Safe Haven Baby Boxes to install the unit and will donate labor and services for the project.

“I heard about the amazing work Safe Haven is doing in Missouri and throughout the country and felt that we needed to present residents of Camden County and the surrounding communities with this safe alternative to saving lives,” said Vernetti, R-Camdenton. “I am proud to work on this project, and I am grateful not only for the support of Mid-County Fire District and the companies who stepped forward to fund this initiative.”

Scott Frandsen, Mid-County Fire Chief stated: “We are proud to announce the installation of a Safe Haven Baby Box at Mid-County Fire Protection District Headquarters. Knowing we will now have this resource available, should there ever be a need, brings peace of mind!”

Chad Nugent of Thomas Construction stated, “These Baby Boxes give families a safe choice and could save the lives of our most vulnerable. We’re grateful to Rep. Jeff Vernetti for organizing this and everyone who helped make this possible for our community.”

Jane Martin, with Scott’s Concrete, added, “We are very pleased to be a part of the funding for a local Baby Box. Thank you to Rep. Jeff Vernetti for spearheading the project.”

This new box will expand access to a compassionate resource for families facing difficult circumstances, joining the growing network of Safe Haven Baby Boxes across Missouri. The Mid-County Fire Protection District location will serve as a vital, accessible option for Camden County residents and neighboring communities.

For more information about Safe Haven Baby Boxes, visit www.shbb.org .

Representative Jeff Vernetti, a Republican, represents Camden County (District 123) in the Missouri House of Representatives. He was elected to his first term in November of 2024. For more information, please contact Rep. Vernetti at 573-751-1119 or by email at Jeff.Vernetti@house.mo.gov.