MO Attorney General’s Office Going After Alleged Illegal Gambling Machines

The state Attorney General’s Office has filed suit against five retail shops in southeast Missouri for operating illegal gambling machines which can be found in just about every convenience store and many other retail locations around the lake area and statewide.

A.G. Catherine Hanaway says providing public access to the unlicensed and unregulated games is a direct violation of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act and puts local communities at risk.

The state is requesting injunctive relief and considering possible felony charges against alleged gambling machine operators.

In the lake area, at least three misdemeanor criminal cases…two in Lake Ozark and one in Camdenton…have already been filed in Camden County against locations providing the machines to the public.