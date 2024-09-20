Wallethub Says Missouri Is Among The Top 10 States Where Student Loan Delinquency Is Increasing

The State of Missouri is among the top-10 states where student loan delinquency is increasing the least.

The study by WalletHub.com, a personal finance website, took several metrics into consideration including the share of delinquent student loans in the second quarter of this year and the change in share of delinquent student loans for the second quarter of this year compared to the first quarter.

Overall, Missouri was identified as the state with the 8th lowest increase in student loan delinquency.

Vermont came in with the lowest increase while Maine showed the largest increases in student loan delinquencies.

With the delinquency rate on student loans increasing in 29 states over the past quarter, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its new report on the States Where Student Loan Delinquency Is Increasing the Most, to highlight where people have the greatest risk of credit score damage and other negative consequences. This report is based on proprietary WalletHub user data from Q1 2024 to Q2 2024.

Missouri Stats

Overall Rank: 43 rd

Share of Student Loan Tradelines Delinquent in Q2 2024 : 1.11%

: 1.11% Change in the Share of Student Loan Tradelines Delinquent (Q2 2024 vs. Q1 2024): -9.23%

