Trump Boat Parade Planned For This Sunday At The Lake Of The Ozarks

Friday, September 20th, 2024

A “Trump Boat Parade” has been announced for right here in the lake area with little time to spare getting ready for the event.

The Camden County Republican Club says the event will be this Sunday, September 22, starting at H-Toads and coming to an end at Dog Days. In between, there will be a stop at Patriots Point which includes a flag salute and the national anthem.

Those interested in being part of it by boat should meet at Toads at 11:00.

Those can’t do it by water are being encouraged to meet after the event at Dog Days.

Reporter Mike Anthony