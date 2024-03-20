Wallethub Shows Missouri # 4 For “Taxpayer’s Return On Investment”

The State of Missouri fares well near the top in the country for taxpayers’ return on investment.

WalletHub.com, a personal finance website, used 29 key metrics including total taxes paid per capita and the level of overall government services received to come up with the rankings which put Missouri at #4 across the country…behind only South Dakota at #3, Florida at #2 and New Hampshire taking the top spot.

Ohio, Texas, Iowa, Wisconsin, Virginia and Nebraska round out the top-10 while New Mexico, Hawaii and California are at the bottom of the rankings.

Full Report:

With Tax Day coming up on April 15 and 72% of Americans thinking their current tax rate is too high, WalletHub today released its report on the states with the Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2024, as well as expert commentary.



WalletHub used 29 metrics to compare the quality and efficiency of state-government services across five categories — Education, Health, Safety, Economy, and Infrastructure & Pollution — taking into account the drastically different rates at which citizens are taxed in each state.



Taxpayer ROI in Missouri (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

4 th – Overall ROI

– Overall ROI 3 rd – Total Taxes per Capita (Population Aged 18+)

– Total Taxes per Capita (Population Aged 18+) 26 th – Education

– Education 27 th – Health

– Health 16th – Economy



For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/state-taxpayer-roi-report/3283