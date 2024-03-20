Conservation Agent Who Checked World Record Paddlefish In “Awe” Of It’s Size

A buzz continues around Lake of the Ozarks after that world-record paddlefish was caught on Sunday…opening weekend of the snagging season this year.

Certifying the catch was local Conservation Agent Tyler Brown who says, upon first glance at pictures sent to him, he wasn’t really sure what was about to happen.

“It didn’t look like it was going to break the current state records. I certified that record in 2022, and it was an absolute giant of a fish. But once we met up, and they dropped the tailgate of the truck…I was just in complete shock. I mean just the size of that fish, it was incredible.”

Brown goes onto confirm, without revealing an actual mile mark, that Chad Williams of Olathe, Kansas, landed the monster on the Osage Arm in Camden County and the official weight came in at 164-pounds and 8 ounces.

Not too bad for an opening-day catch.

The snagging season will come to a close on April 30th.