Warsaw Man Living and Peddling Meth from in Sunrise Beach Storage Unit Arrested

A 52-year-old Warsaw man lands in the Camden County Jail after allegedly peddling methamphetamine from a Sunrise Beach storage unit where he was apparently living.

Courthouse documents say that Paul Brotherton was seen driving away from the storage unit before a search of his vehicle by the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force uncovering a suspected baggie of meth. A subsequent search of the storage unit also uncovered methamphetamine.

Brotherton is formally charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony delivery of a controlled substance.

Bond was set at $5,000.