MDC Announces Preliminary Deer Harvest Totals

Missouri’s 2025-2026 deer-hunting season has ended with the Department of Conservation reporting a preliminary total deer harvest of 301,954…some 26,000 more than the harvest of a year ago.

Of the deer harvested this year, over 145,000 were antlered bucks, more than 25,000 were button bucks and more than 131,000 were does.

Here in the lake area, there was combined harvest of 14,810 deer with Benton County leading the way followed by Morgan, Camden and Miller counties.

Statewide…Franklin, Howell and Callaway counties were the individual top counties for this year’s total harvest.